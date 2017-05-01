LAHORE - The Lahore Zoo management is fully committed to provide the best environment to the 117 species of 1,100 animals in the park and getting better results.

Talking to APP on Sunday, Lahore Zoo Director Shafqat Ali said captive breeding had led to 13-birth of lion cubs and so many others during 2015-16 due to balance diet, care and a conducive environment in the park.

He said after a gap of five years, the Lahore Zoo received first breeding of lioness in 2012 due to steps taken in 2011, adding that now dozens of new additions in animals, reptiles and birds had been obtained due to providing better pairing and conducive environment with support of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences.

He said: “The first time in history, the Lahore Zoo got Rs 600,000 by selling animals and birds besides receiving a handsome amount due to the adaptation policy introduced by the management”.

He said the Zoo with its own income had allocated Rs 25 million for purchasing new species during the year 2016-17 while the government would also provide Rs 140 million for this purpose, adding that cages of giraffe, hobara and other rare animals would once again be filled soon.

Shafqat said the staff were working hard to provide conducive environment to animals and birds and in April with sudden increase in temperature, the authorities took special measures to keep animals easy.

He added that the management had arranged ice and water besides vitamin supplements for animals in hot days.

The director said special care and diet were being arranged for lions and other animals besides providing food supplements and preventive anti-biotics.

On a question, he said demonstrations on The Mall had damaged the income of the park but he hoped that the zoo would achieve its revenue target of Rs 170 million during the fiscal year 2016-17 as it had generated an income of Rs 110 million in the first six months.

The Lahore Zoo was considered one of the most attractive and recreational park due to a good number of animals, he concluded.