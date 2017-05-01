LAHORE - A rickshaw driver and his three sons died while his wife and sister-in-law wounded critically when a truck bumped into their three-wheeler in Shadbagh area on Sunday, police said.

An eyewitness told the police that the road mishap took place because over-speeding. Following the accident, the rickshaw caught fire as its gas cylinder exploded.

Rescue workers identified the deceased persons as 40-year-old Muhammad Yaqoob alias Mitho, his eight-year-old son Farman, six-year-old Rehan, and three-year-old Touseef. The kids’ mother Saima and her sister Sana were rushed to a hospital with multiple burns.

Resident of Data Nagar, Mitho riding in an auto-rickshaw along with family members was on his way home when the road mishap took place on the Amir road in the Shadbagh police precincts yesterday. The rickshaw driver and his sons died on the spot, rescue workers said.

Some passersby managed to capture the truck driver as he tried to flee from the crime scene. He was later handed over to the police for interrogation. The police also seized the truck. A criminal case was registered against the driver and the further investigations were underway.

Meanwhile, Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed sorrow and grief over the deadly accident and ordered the hospital staff to provide best medical treatment to the injured ladies. The chief minister also sought a report from the police department.

WOMAN FOUND HANGED

A 30-year-old woman was found hanged at a house in Nishtar Colony police precincts on Sunday. The body was moved to the morgue for an autopsy.

Police identified the lady as Razia Bibi. Her in-laws told the police that Razia committed suicide by hanging herself with the ceiling fan. The police notified the victim’s parents soon after the incident.

A police investigator said the body was hanging from the ceiling fan with a piece of cloth tied to her neck as they reached the spot. Forensic experts and police investigators also visited the crime scene. Further investigations were underway.

BODY FOUND FROM CANAL

City police on Sunday recovered the body of a 65-year-old woman from the BRB canal in the limits of Batapur police. The body, not identified yet, was moved to the morgue for autopsy. Some passersby spotted the body in the canal and alerted the police. Rescue workers pulled out the body and removed it to the morgue on an ambulance. The police were investigating the death.