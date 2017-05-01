LAHORE - Speaking in the backdrop of the Panama case verdict, the speakers urged the people to stay patient at least for 60 days because the Supreme Court included ISI and MI in JIT whose credibility and integrity could not be doubted.

They expressed these views while addressing 58th Conference of Pakistan Visionary Forum held at TECH Society Club on Sunday.

Senior lawyer and former Law Minster S M Zafar was the chief guest. Shedding light over verdict of Panama papers case, Zafar said it is first time in the history of Pakistan that a prime minister has been asked to appear before the JIT for accountability which is a good sign.

“It is in the interest of nation, society and state if all stakeholders, political parties, NGOs, social media and society help and aid JIT in performing its duties in accordance with the law and support of the orders of the court,” he held.

He stated that political parties seem to have geared up for elections and challenging each other which can affect the outcome of final verdict and have the potential of creating law and order problem in the country. He also explained various aspects of Panama case verdict. He said it has three dimensions: legal, perceptive and morality. “The inclusion of ISI and MI seem not favourable but court appears to have by compulsion included these two institutions for credibility,” said Zafar adding that because of the fact the five judges have not given clean chit to the Prime Minister, there is a general perception that he is ‘corrupt’.