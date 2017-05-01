LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that politics of baseless allegations, agitation and anarchy will not succeed. Those who are against the progress and development of this nation are enemies of Pakistan.

The CM was talking to National Assembly Members Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and Raza Hayat Haraj on Sunday. Shehbaz Sharif said the former rulers did not pay attention to the problems of people but were involved in looting the national wealth. The priorities of former rulers were something else and that is why the problems of masses have increased. He said ongoing progress and development in the country is a problem for political opponents.

The chief minister said people of Pakistan only want progress and resolution of their problems. He said that politically conscious people of Pakistan are disgusted with politics of those who are against progress and development, adding that these so-called politicians are afraid that completion of development projects would bring an end to their negative politics.

He said those who are involved in lies, corruption and false accusation need to review their non-political and unethical attitude. The plundering of national wealth by Asif Zardari and lies and baseless allegations of Imran Khan has spread enough hopelessness in the masses, he added.

On one hand there are former rulers with lack of vision who worsened the country’s economy whereas on the other hand there is ‘dharna group’ who tried to spread chaos and anarchy to stop Pakistan’s journey of progress and development. Had the former rulers paid attention to the challenges faced by the people instead of looting, today the situation would be different, he added.

He said that enlightened people of Pakistan have rejected the negative politics of some political elements, which are opposed to national development and prosperity. Those who do politics of chaos and agitation have nothing to do with the welfare of people and such entities with the help of sit-ins, lockdowns and negative politics have hampered Pakistan path to progress and development. He said these elements had hatched conspiracies to stop the journey of progress and development in the country but the well-aware people of Pakistan have foiled their evil designs. He said Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is fast moving towards progress and development which was once dreamed by Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal. He said the continuous efforts of PML-N government are bearing fruits. He said the PML-N government has made certain the right and better use of national resources and has set new records of transparency.

Shehbaz Sharif said that resources of billions of rupees have been saved through transparency in the execution of development projects and these funds are being spent on the welfare of masses. He said there is need for politics of service and not politics of accusation.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif real progress and development is going on in the country and darkness will eventually vanish from this country. The completion of energy projects will end load shedding in the start of 2018.

SAAF PANI PROGRESS REVIEWED

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif presided over a meeting to review progress on Saaf Pani Programme.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that potable water was an important component of life and for this purpose, a mega project had been evolved to provide clean drinking water to the citizens.

Saaf Pani Programme is a splendid project of public welfare, which directly links to the human health as polluted water becomes a source of spreading diseases. He said by learning lessons from the past mistakes we had to move forward this programme in a professional way because nothing was more important than the provision of clean drinking water to the masses. He said clean drinking water is basic need and right of every citizen which will be ensured to the people. He said Saaf Pani Programme will be extended in a phased manner. In the first phase, Saaf Pani Programme has been initiated from South Punjab and there is need for quality and speed work for the implementation of this programme elsewhere.

Provincial Minister for Housing Syed Haroon Sultan Bukhari, Chairman Punjab Saaf Pani Company South Ch. Arif Saeed, Chairman P&D, Secretary Housing, CEO Punjab Saaf Pani Company North, and other concerning officials attended the meeting.