No one should really wonder why Chhota Rajan could commit the passport fraud that has got him seven years in jail. What with the Indian authorities focused on cows, it was almost bound to happen. With a plan by UP to e-tag all cows, the government hopes to stop their export. And while they’re chasing after cows, the Chhota Rajans (as well as the Bada Rajans) of the world will continue to slip over the border.

And while the Indian government got Chhota Rajan, it didn’t get peace in Held Kashmir, where protests continued unabated, and where there were three soldiers and a civilian killed in the latest protest. There are two things the Indian government’s narrative doesn’t explain. Why do the ordinary Kashmiri people support the terrorists sent over by Pakistan? And what can the Indian state do to stop this killing?

Well, it seems that one thing it can do is stop betting on former Tehrik Taliban Pakistan spokesman Ehsanullah Ehsan, who not only surrendered, but also confessed that he was a RAW agent. Instead, it’s got someone confessing he’s an ISI agent, while coming off a Dubai-Kathmandu flight. Funny the Kathmandu connection. The Pakistani retired colonel disappearing at the time Kulbhushan Jhadav was sentenced to death, went missing from Nepal. Jhadav was also a RAW man, the difference between him and Ehsan being that the latter wouldn’t get a RAW pension. But who knows? Maybe Jhadav’s pension would come from the Navy, not RAW, while Ehsan might be eligible for a RAW pension.

Another eligibility, though for something a little more final than a pension, seems to be morphing of Turkey’s war on ISIS into an attack on Kurds in Syria and Iraq. There might be some logic behind this, but I’m not sure that the Kurds in Turkey would be very happy about it.

At least they didn’t have to see the Punjab Assembly passing a resolution in support of Mian Nawaz Sharif. That vote should not excite Mian Nawaz too much, even though he has been a Leader of that House, for it’s the same Assembly which passed a resolution pledging to vote again and again for General Pervez Musharraf as President while he was in uniform. True, this piece of flattery was reserved for Ch Pervez Elahi as Chief Minister, but Mian Nawaz was the Chief Minister who had Gen Ziaul Haq address the Punjab Assembly on its centenary celebrations. I don’t remember Ch Pervez on that occasion, for he had faded onto the back benches after leaving Mian Nawaz’s Cabinet, but he was probably present, for it was a full House that heard Zia about two decades ago.

Well, just as the Punjab Assembly is still there, so is the French Presidency. However, for the first time ever in the history of the French Fifth Republic, neither candidate in the run-off comes from either one of the two major rightist parties, or the Socialist party. Last Sunday, when there was an elimination vote, the top candidate was Emmanuel Macron, with 23 percent of the vote, ahead of Marine Le Pen, with 19 percent. Le Pen has inherited the Front National from her father, Jean-Marie, and is anti-EU and anti-immigrant. She’s not expected to win in the run-off, but if she does, it would be as big an upset as Donald Trump’s win in the USA. If the French elect Macron, as they are expected to, they will be electing someone who has never before held elective office; just like Trump.

Another person who has never held elective office was Younis Khan, who has become the first Pakistani to score 10,000 runs in Tests, in what is to be his last series. And Misbahul Haq, who is also retiring, scored that frustrating but poignant 99 not out. A true captain’s knock, if there ever was one. But the real action was off the cricket field, where Pakistan spearheaded the vote to end the Big Three system in the ICC, apparently because India was one of the Big Three. India jibbed, because it stood to lose about $12 million a year for eight years, but the ICC President, Shashank Manohar, an Indian, presided over the going through of these changes. One wonders if Pakistan had anything on him over the recently concluded PSL spot-fixing scandal.

That scandal was not the reason, however, why a Thai man killed his 11-month-old daughter, and then himself, on Facebook Live. The most chilling detail is that only when the mother of the child saw the video and complained to the cops, did they take notice. Otherwise would they have pretended it didn’t happen, or that it wasn’t their jurisdiction?

One assumes that that was not a topic at the meeting between Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif and Indian business magnate Sajjan Jindal, a meeting which got Mian Nawaz into some hot water, though PTI chief Imran Khan kept quiet about it, possibly because he knows a lot more Indians. I hope Sajjan Jindal wasn’t the one supposed to have offered Imran the Rs 10 billion he says Mian Nawaz offered him to keep quiet about Panamagate. Of course, it was probably not true, for I can’t see Mian Nawaz offering between three and four times the value of the impugned flats in Park Lane. That would be bad business.