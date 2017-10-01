LAHORE - Ambassador of Indonesia to Pakistan Iwan Suyydie Amri called on Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Saturday and discussed matters of mutual interest and measures to improve bilateral cooperation and relations.

On this occasion, Shehbaz highlighted Pakistan and Indonesia’s religious, cultural and trade relations and the need to strengthen these bonds. He said there was a great scope for cooperation in the field of halal food. He said that export of agricultural products to Indonesia could be increased and there should be more delegation exchanges. He said that a committee had been formed under the livestock secretary for cooperation with Indonesia to increase export of halal food. He directed the committee to finalise recommendations in this regard at the earliest.

The ambassador said Pakistan and Indonesia enjoyed good relations and “we are keen on improving ties in halal food, textile, leather and telecom sectors”.

Provincial ministers Malik Nadeem Kamran, Sheikh Allauddin, chairman of the planning and development department and secretaries of various departments were also present.

MEETING ON SECURITY

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif presided over a meeting of the Provincial Cabinet Committee on Law and Order here on Saturday and reviewed security arrangements for Youme Ashur in Lahore and other parts of the province.

The chief minister directed the police and security agencies to take all measures to ensure peace in Muharram. He said that a four-layer security arrangement had been made for all religious gathering on Youme Ashur. He said the enemy wanted to create unrest in the country, but the nation should foil their designs by forging unity and promoting tolerance and religious harmony.

TURKISH DELEGATION

A high level delegation of a renowned group of Turkey associated with the health sector called on Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Saturday.

The group expressed interest in investment in the health sector in Punjab. Speaking on the occasion, Shehbaz said that Turkish cooperation in the health sector was praiseworthy. He said “we need to work jointly at a fast pace to improve the health sector”. He said the Punjab government had introduced several reforms in the health sector and the main objective of these reforms was to provide the best medical facilities to the common man. He said nobody would be allowed to block incumbent government’s journey towards provision of best medical facilities to ordinary people. “We have to move forward at a fast pace and we will continue to move forward,” he said. He said that a modern healthcare system would be introduced to replace the old system, adding that people would have confidence in that healthcare system and patients would get facilities.

He said that Turkish cooperation in this regard would be helpful. He said that Turkey had always cooperated with Pakistan and “we welcome Turkish cooperation to improve healthcare system”.