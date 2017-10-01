LAHORE - The Government College University (GCU) Lahore is going to be the first university in Punjab to shift to energy-efficient appliances, as the Punjab Energy Efficiency and Conservation Agency (PEECA) has selected the 153 years old educational institution for the pilot project of its Energy Efficiency and Conservation Programme.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah and PEECA Managing Director Mr Adnan Mudassar signed a 15-point pilot-project agreement whereby the agency would retrofit the University’s energy inefficient appliances by replacing them with energy efficient appliances.

Speaking on the occasion, the PEECA MD said that they had conducted a detailed energy audit of the University, and replacement of energy inefficient lights, fans and air-conditioner would substantially reduce its energy consumption. He said that in second phase, PEECA was planning to install solar panels on the public buildings in Punjab, and GCU Lahore was their top priority for this project as well.

Adnan Mudassar believed that these PEECA projects were aimed at promoting energy conservation, reducing burden on the national grid and developing energy audit culture in the province of Punjab.

According to the pilot project, PEECA would replace 6,500 lights, 440 ACs, and 2,400 fans on the main campus of GCU.

The GCU Vice Chancellor appreciated the PEECA initiatives, saying that the retrofitting of old inefficient appliances with the energy efficient appliances would reduce the university’s electricity bill and generators’ fuel expenses. He said GCU Lahore would share a monthly progress report to PEECA illustrating energy savings of the project and energy performance for the period of next two years, so that the success of the project could be evaluated.

GCU Registrar Mr Saboor Ahmad Khan, Director Planning and Development Syed Yasir Mahmood Gillani and PEECA Programme Manager Abdur Rahman also attended the agreement signing ceremony at the University’s Syndicate Committee Room.