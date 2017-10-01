Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the incident of Karbala teaches us patience and tolerance and the great sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (may God be pleased with him), grandson of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), teaches us jihad against injustice and cruelty. In his message on Youme Ashur, the chief minister said that martyrs of Karbala raised the standard of justice by rendering great sacrifices, which would be remembered forever. “The great sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (may God be pleased with him) teaches us not to surrender to falsehood and their sacrifice is inspiration for us,” he said. “Another message of Youme Ashur is the whole nation should get united on one platform against terrorism and eliminate terrorists, who are enemies of the humanity,” he said. He said that tolerance, brotherhood and national unity should be promoted to eliminate religious disharmony and sectarianism. He said “we can frustrate plots of the enemies by promoting unity and harmony”. The political and military leadership and the nation have resolved to eliminate terrorism, he said. Shehbaz said the sacrifice and bravery of Hazrat Imam Hussain (may God be pleased with him) would remain a source of guidance and courage for the subjugated nations forever. He said the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) had taught respect for human values and putting up resistance to the oppressor. He said it was time to promote tolerance, harmony and brotherhood in the country. –Staff Reporter