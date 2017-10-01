PML-Q President Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain and senior leader Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi said on Saturday that sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (may God be pleased with him) was a message for the humanity to remain steadfast against the oppressor. The PML-Q leaders said the Great Imam fought with courage against oppression and injustice without considering numerical strength of his companions and weapons. He fought for supremacy of Islam and its principles and proved that those who offer sacrifices for their faith, nation and country live forever, they said. They said that today it was the duty of every Muslim to stand up against vested interests and corrupt rulers and show complete unity, discipline and tolerance for Pakistan’s progress. –Staff Reporter