On the eve of Muharramul Harram, Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) in coordination with all law enforcement agencies (LEAs) are making all out efforts to maintain law and order through enhanced security measures. “Joint extensive efforts by Punjab Rangers in coordination with all LEAs will continue,” a spokesman for Rangers said in a statement on Saturday. During the last 48 hours, Rangers alongwith the provincial police carried out patrollingflag marches in important areas of major cities while the quick reaction forces have been placed near sensitive locations to ensure timely response in case of any eventuality, the spokesman added. Also, in order to deter and neutralise the terrorists, extensive Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) are being carried out in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Multan, DG Khan, Lahore, Sialkot, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan. During these operations 27 suspects were apprehended, while huge cache of illegal weapons including prohibited calibre automatic weapons and ammunition were recovered. These weapons were likely to be used in terrorist activities during thwe holy month to sabotage the efforts of LEAs in maintenance of peace. –Staff Reporter