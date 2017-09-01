LAHORE: An Arabian camel died Thursday after being hurt by Nilgai horns, a spokesman for Lahore Zoo told The Nation. The incident happened when the animal was being shifted to its enclosure. Wildlife DG Khalid Ayaz Khan has constituted an inquiry committe.–Staff Reporter

Deputy Director Wildlife Bahawalpur Anwar Man will lead the inquiry committee and submit report in one week. Earlier this month, a five-month-old lion cub named Angela had died of severe dehydration, sparking outrage from visitors and animal rights groups.