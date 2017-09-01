LAHORE: Eidul Azha prayers will be offered at more than 400 mosques, parks and open spaces in city. Major Eid congregations will be held at Badshahi Mosque (8:00am), Jamia Masjid Darbar Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (8:00am), Jamia Masjid Wazir Khan (8:00am), and Jamia Ashrafia (7:00am). Jamia Sarjia Mughalpura (7:00am), Jamia Muhammadia Rizvia Mosque Gulberg-III (8:30am), Jamia Masjid Mansoora (8:00am), Masjid Darul Islam Bagh-e-Jinnah (6:00am), Gaddafi Stadium (6:00am) and Racecourse park (7:15am). In DHA, Eid prayers will be offered in different sectors at 7:30am.

Holidays

The Punjab government has announced Eidul Azha holidays from 1st of September to 4th. As per Thursday’s notification, the government offices will open after the Eid holidays on 5th of September.–Staff Reporter

Cleanliness plan

LAHORE: Deputy Commissioner Sumair Ahmed Syed on Thursday chaired a meeting on cleanliness and enforcement of Section 144 during Eid holidays. The meeting was held at DC Office and was attended by ADC (HQ), assistant commissioners, officers of LWMC, Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, MCL and others. MCL officers briefed the DC about their plan. Rescue 1122 officers said that staff had been assigned special duties on Eid. Similarly, volunteers of Civil Defence will perform duties at main mosques during Eid prayers and at city parks. The bomb disposal squad would also have special sweeping of main prayer gatherings in the city. Sumair Ahmed Syed directed the LWMC to make proper cleanliness arrangement in the entire city. All animals must be removed from the city and sent to proper points to maintain cleanliness in the city, he said. Similarly, he directed all assistant commissioners to go in the field and take action against illegal animal markets. “There must be zero tolerance with regard to enforcement of Section 144 at all points other than notified for roasting legs and heads of animals. Similarly, people found collecting hides from citizens without permission of the government must be taken to task,” Sumair added.–Staff Reporter