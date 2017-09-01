LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Bar Association on Wednesday condemned the statement of US President Donald Trump, urging the government to improve its foreign policy.

The bar held its general house meeting on a resolution moved by Rai Khurram Mehmood advocate against the current US policy for Afghanistan and role of India in the neighbouring country. A number of lawyers took part in the proceedings of the house.

LHCBA president Chaudhary Zulfiqar Ali addressed the bar members and said that India’s role in Afghanistan was not acceptable as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was involved in killing thousands of Indian Muslims. He stated the entire nation was united to sacrifice for the country.

Ali lauded Prime Minister Abbasi for representing the true passion of the nation at all forums. “After Trump’s new policy, a new journey of Pakistan’s foreign policy has started,” he said while urging the government to improve its policies and appoint such a competent and well-versed foreign minister who could make better image of the country across the globe.

OUR STAFF REPORTER

OUR STAFF REPORTER