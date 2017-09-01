LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore on Thursday arrested four LDA senior officials who allegedly embezzled Rs160 million by submitting bogus cash receipts after commercialisation of properties. Those arrested include Deputy Director Ghulam Asghar, Deputy Director of LDA Revenue Department Muhammad Saleem, Assistant Director of LDA EME Department Syed Waqar Abbas and Data Entry Operator Nabeel Ahmed. All four accused were arrested in separate raids on Thursday morning. The accused allegedly misappropriated millions by submitting bogus payment slips to the government. The NAB Lahore received various complaints about corruption at LDA and ordered an inquiry on April 28 by NAB Lahore Director General Shahzad Saleem. The inquiry led to the arrest of the aforementioned LDA officials. Earlier in July, two accused were arrested in the same case and they are now on a judicial remand, said a spokesman for the NAB. He said that NAB Lahore had sought physical remand of all these officials till Sept 11 from an accountability court.–Staff Reporter

Notice over plea against gas act

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday issued notices to federal government over a petition challenging Gas Infrastructure Development Act, 2015. Abbas CNG and others had filed the petition, stating that the government had imposed sales tax in connection with Gas Infrastructure development. They contended this tax was imposed in the light of Gas Infrastructure Development Act, 2015, contrary to Article 89 of the Constitution. They requested the court to set aside all those provisions of the said Act which were against the constitution. After hearing their arguments, Justice Shahid Waheed issued notices to the federal government and Attorney General of Pakistan, adjourned the hearing until Sept 12.–Staff Reporter

35,000 plastic bags distributed

LAHORE: The Walton Cantt Board (WCB) Lahore has distributed 35,000 plastic bags to manage remains of sacrificial animals during Eid. Senior Officer of WCB Asif Mehmood Bhatti while talking to APP here on Thursday said special measures had been taken to ensure cleanliness on Eid. People had been appealed to use bags and in case of any problem they could call at 042-99221026, he added. e said round-the-clock presence of staff had been esnured to help the masses, adding that about 870 officials would perform duty on this occasion. He said 150 vehicles, including dumpers,loaders and pick-ups, would take part in the special operation, adding that special arrangements would also be made for cleanliness of those places which were fixed for collective slaughtering (Ijtimai Qurbani) of animals.–APP

Police arrest 10 criminals

LAHORE: (APP): Investigation Police City Division have arrested 10 persons allegedly involved in extortion money frauds, murder, dacoity and robbery incidents and recovered snatched/ stolen items worth millions of rupees from them. Addressing a press conference at his office here on Thursday, SP City Syed Karar Hussain Shah said that Investigation PS Shahdara arrested two accused namely Raza and Aziz, involved in receiving extortion money Rs 400,000 from one Awais Younas. Investigation Police Station Misri Shah arrested a proclaimed offender, Hakam alias Ghadi, involved in murder of one Iqbal Masih. Investigation Police Station Ravi Road busted a drug-trafficking gang, arrested its three members and recovered charas worth Rs 1.2 million from them, he added. Investigation Ppolice Station Shahdara Town arrested three members Sadaqat gang and recovered one million rupees in cash, five motorcycles and three pistols from them. All the accused, identified as Sadaqat, Shahbaz and Khan, are history-sheeters.–Staff Reporter