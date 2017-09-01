LAHORE - The Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital said in a post on its official Facebook page on Thursday, "The Model Town Society (MTS) of Lahore has not given [us] permission to set up the Shaukat Khanum Hide Collection Camps hence donors of Model Town are requested to send hides to the following camps so that hides of their animals can be used to help fund the treatment of poor cancer patients."

On Eid-ul-Azha, a number of charity organisations set up their hide collection camps in Lahore. These are the points where people can donate hides: Link Road (near petrol pump), Barkat Market (opposite KFC), Marrian Stop (near petrol pump), Ghazali Flats, Kotha Pind (opposite cricket ground), Nespak House, Shaukat Khanum Laboratory Collection Centre (near Mochipura Stop) and Shaukat Khanum Laboratory Collection Centre, Naseerabad.

Model Town Cooperative Housing Society President Saifur Rehman did not pick his phone when called for comments.

The Nation talked to former president of Model Town Cooperative Housing Society Colonel (r) Kardar who said in his two-year tenure he allowed every charity to set up camps. "I don’t understand the reason for not allowing the SKMH when there is a precedent that such camps were set up in the past," Kardar said.

