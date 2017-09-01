LAHORE - Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif met Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Thursday and shared views on national political affairs, international issues and the prevailing situation in the country.

Against the backdrop of the recently announced US policy on Southeast Asia and Afghanistan wherein American President Donald Trump discounted Pakistan’s sacrifices and material losses in the war against terrorism, the chief minister said that Pakistan was a sovereign and independent country and its prestige and national honour was the most important thing for every Pakistani. He said that vibrant nations face challenges bravely. The current challenges, he said, had created many new opportunities for the nation to make Pakistan a great state. He said that no country had the right to make undue demands from the Pakistani nation on the basis of financial aid it gave to the country. He said that Pakistani people had the potential to change their destiny on their own.

Shehbaz said hard work, zeal and courage were prerequisites to take the country to the heights of development. He said that Pakistan’s immortal sacrifices in the war against terrorism had no parallel in the comity of the nations. He said that Pakistan had achieved remarkable successes in the war against terrorism and due to these sacrifices the country was more prosperous and secure today. He said that Pakistan’s invaluable sacrifices would be written in golden words in the annals of history. He said that Pakistan’s sacrifices and steps against terrorism should be fully acknowledged at the global level. “We have to foil the nefarious designs of the enemy by maintaining unity in our ranks. It’s time to maintain unity and national cohesion rather than dividing the nation. All people need to move forward in unison for the sake of the country,” he concluded.

OUR STAFF REPORTER