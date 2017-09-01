LAHORE - The Lahore High Court has sought more arguments from the federal government on maintainability of a petition seeking directives for the authorities concerned to freeze all assets and bank accounts owned by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family members.

Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh passed the order on the petition moved by Barrister Javed Iqbal Jafree. The judge also directed the registrar office to find out the lost record of the old identical petition which originally was filed in 1992.

During the hearing, the lawyer contended that Nawaz Sharif had flown abroad while other members of Sharif family might also fly abroad to avoid NAB references ordered by the Supreme Court in Panama papers case. He also highlighted the possibility that the members of sharif family, if flew abroad, would not return to face accountability.

He requested the court to order the authorities concerned to freeze bank accounts and all the assets owned by Sharif family inside and outside the country.

Justice Sheikh issued notice to the federal government and sought reply to argue on maintainability of the petition. The court adjourned the hearing till after the Eidul Azha holidays.

The petitioner has made party 64 persons including ex-PM Nawaz Sharif, Kulsoom Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz, Shehbaz Sharif (who is also chief minister of Punjab), Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, PML-Q chief Ch Shujaat Hussain and Ch Pervez Elahi, PTI chairman Imran Khan and his ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith, Javed Hashmi, ex-PM Yousaf Raza Gillani and his wife, former president Asif Ali Zardari and his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Faryal Talpur, former interior minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan, former president Gen (r) Pervez Musharraf, Rehman Malik, former federal ministers Faisal Saleh Hayat, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Javed Hashmi and Fazalur Rehman, NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, Sheikh Rasheed, Malik Riaz, former presidents of SCBA Hamid Khan, Asma Jahangir, Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan and his wife Bushra Aitzaz, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Aziz Sethi, two former judges Khwaja Muhammad Sharif and Iftikhar Hussain Chaudhry, and others.

PPP’s Aitzaz Ahsan has also filed an application to remove his name from the proceedings, stating that details of his assets were available at with the election commission and federal board of revenue.

