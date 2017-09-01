LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Thursday directed Returning Officer of NA-120 to appear in person on a petition challenging the alleged use of government machinery in support of PML-N’s candidate Kalsoom Nawaz.

Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) filed the petition through Ishtiaq Ahmad advocate and submitted that the provincial government, led by PML-N, had been using state machinery to run election campaign of the ex-PM’s wife for upcoming by-election in NA-120.

The PAT counsel alleged that several government departments and their officials had been making efforts to rig the by-poll. He said that the members of the parliaments and minister had also been regularly visiting the constituency and making announcements of different development scheme in blatant violation of the code of conduct set by the election commission (ECP).

The counsel requested the court to order ECP to take action against the open use of government machinery by the PML-N leadership and ensure free and fair election.

He also prayed to the court to ensure enforcement of its code of conduct regarding visit of parliamentarians and minister of the ruling party in the constituency concerned.

After hearing arguments of the petitioner’s counsel, the court summoned the returning officer in person and adjourned the hearing until Sept 5.

PPP-W opens office in NA-120

The Pakistan Peoples Party-Workers (PPP-W) opened an election office at Islampura, APP reported. the party leaders ,Naheed Khan and Safdar Abbasi, inaugurated the office while the PPPW nominated candidate Sajida Mir was also present. Party workers expressed great pleasure on the occasion and raised slogans in favour of the party leadership. Senior party leader Naheed Khan while addressing the ceremony hoped that Sajda Mir would win this elections.

OUR STAFF REPORTER