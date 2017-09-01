LAHORE - Rain has been hitting the city for the last two days, but skies remained clear on Thursday.

According to Met office, three to four spells of monsoon rainfall with thunderstorm and isolated heavy falls are expected in Punjab, KP, AJK and GB, while two spells are expected in southern parts (southeast Sindh and eastern Balochistan) of the country during the current month. The heat index was 39 degree centigrade. The highest temperature was 33 degree centigrade, with partly cloudy weather forecast for tonight. The lowest temperature was 26 degree centigrade.

According to Met office, more widespread rain/thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds (with isolated heavy to very heavy falls) is expected in lower Sindh (Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Karachi divisions) during Friday and Saturday.

Rain-thunderstorm is also expected at scattered places in Hazara, Malakand, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, DI Khan, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore divisions, Islamabad, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir in the next two days.

