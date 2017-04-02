LAHORE - The 89th birthday of former chairman of Nawa-i-Waqt Group and president of Nazria Pakistan Trust, late Dr Majid Nizami, will be observed tomorrow (Monday).

The NPT will be observing the birthday as Majid Nizami Day.

NPT and Tehreek-e-Pakistan Workers Trust will arrange a special sitting at Aiwan-e-Karkunan Tehreek-e-Pakistan. Prominent personalities from various walks of life will highlight services of Dr Majid Nizami for journalism and keeping two-nation theory alive.

Former president and incumbent NPT Chairman Muhammad Rafiq Tarar and workers of Pakistan Movement will cut the cake at the ceremony.