LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq, secretary general Liaqat Baloch and other leaders have strongly condemned the arrests of party workers in Karachi. In a statement issued from JI head office Mansoora on Friday, they said the government could not deny the citizens the right to protest. They added that the police tyranny and abuse of state power could not deter the JI workers as the public meetings, peaceful rallies and protest were guaranteed in a democratic system. They stressed upon the provincial government and the district governments to end load shedding instead of blocking protest.

The JI leadership demanded of the Sind chief minister to take notice of the excesses of the K-Electric and provide relief to the citizens of the mega city against oppressive electricity load shedding.

They also warned of countrywide protests in the detained workers were not freed forthwith.