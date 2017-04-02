LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Q president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has said people are waiting for the Supreme Court verdict in Panama case.

“Had I been the prime minister and Panama verdict come against me, I would have quit politics forever,” the PML-Q leader said while talking to his party delegation led by central senior vice-president and Chief Organiser (Kyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Fata ) Ajmal Khan Wazir at his residence on Saturday. On this occasion, Ch Shujaat talked about organisational matters of KP and Fatat and political situation of the country.

He appreciated the leaders for holding successful party convention in Haripur, Hazara and urged them to continue with their struggle.

He also appreciated the efforts of Ajmal Wazir for reorganising and activating the party in KP and Fata .