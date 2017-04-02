LAHORE - A collective prayer ceremony was held yesterday in Mission Ahata Ground Raiwind Lahore under the banner "Pakistan Zinda Baad" arranged by Eternal Life Ministry.

Pastor Anwar Fazal was the host of the ceremony which gathered tens of thousands members of the Christians' community. The Christians leaders prayed for peace, harmony and tranquillity in the country. They sang religious and national songs about unity and brotherhood. They prayed for Pakistan to progress as a stable, prosperous and peaceful country and said that Pakistan is a country of all people living in it and they share grief and happiness together.

The enemy of Pakistan is the joint enemy of all the religious communities including Muslims, Christians, Hindus, Sikhs and other faiths as we are united as one nation and will defeat this enemy of peace by promoting among us interfaith harmony, tolerance and brotherhood. Thousands of Christians were waving Pakistani national flags on the occasion to express their love and solidarity with their motherland. Addressing the ceremony, Khalil Tahir Sandhu underlined the need to promote interfaith harmony, adding that special efforts need to be made to strengthen bonds between Muslim and Christian communities.

“We need to work on promoting love and harmony in the society. There is a need to make efforts for promotion of interfaith dialogue in the world,” he stressed.

Sandhu also urged the Pakistanis to forge unity in their ranks to be able to overcome all challenges. Those present on the occasion included MPA Shehzad Munshi, PML (N) minority leader Asif Bhatti, religious leaders and pastors from different churches of Pakistan along with Pastor Imran Fazal.