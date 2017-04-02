LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the elements trying to create chaos in the country will once again fail in their materialising their nefarious ideas.

“Despite the hurdles being placed in the way of journey of progress and development of the country, the PML-N government will continue to move on defeating evil designs of the rivals,” the CM said while talking to JUI-F Senator Atta-ur-Rehman who called on him on Friday.

Shehbaz said that the policies of the government have brought stability to economy and promoted investment in country which has generated millions of new jobs and opportunities. “Modern infrastructure has increased investment opportunities in the province. PML (N) Government is fulfilling its promises and despite the hurdles created by the opponents, country is moving forward steadily on the road of development,” he added.

People of Pakistan want to make progress, the CM told the senator, adding that the political elements stopping their way are facing defeat and isolation as the people fully trust the progress agenda of the government.

“The politics of chaos and confusion has failed again and Pakistan is continuing to move. Selfless service to the masses is our mission which would be adhered to under all circumstances.”

Shehbaz further said that Metro Bus System and Orange Line Metro Train are the glorious example of government spirit to spent money on the welfare of public. “These projects will facilitate millions. Their marvellous success is an appropriate response to those who criticize the ordinary man's welfare projects,” he added.

ATTACK ON MOSQUE CONDEMNED

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the perpetrators of Parachinar attack will be brought to book soon.

In a statement, he strongly condemned the terrorist act and said this cowardly act cannot weaken our resolve against terrorism. “Those carrying out the evil acts of attacking worship places, shrines and markets will be brought to book soon,” he asserted.

Shehbaz added the whole nation is united against terrorism as such cowardly acts of terrorists cannot dampen our spirit against terrorism.

He vowed to avenge every drop of blood of the martyrs. Expressing profound grief at the terrorist attack, he offered condolences to the bereaved family over the loss of their dear ones and prayed for quick recovery of the injured in the incident.

“Punjab government is standing with the grieving families and ready to provide them every needful support,” he added.

DISCUSSING PUNJAB DEVELOPMENT

Also on Friday, the chief minister held separate meetings with Pakistan Ambassador to Bahrain Javed Malik and Muhammad Amersi, senior adviser to Prince of Wales, United Kingdom, who called on him.

The ambassador discussed with the CM matters of mutual interest and provision of opportunities for foreign investors.

Shehbaz Sharif said that favourable environment has been created in the country to attract foreign investment. The investors have been offered the best possible facilities through comprehensive policies of government that have worked to restore confidence of the foreign investors, he told the envoy.

“This is evident from the increasing foreign investment in country. Billions of dollars investment under CPEC has opened gates for foreign investment. A great potential of investment in agriculture, livestock, energy and other sectors exists in the Punjab,” he added.

Muhammad Amersi, in the meeting, commended the exceptional performance and comprehensive reforms programme of Shehbaz Sharif to improve education, health and other social sectors.

He said that Punjab province is moving forward under the vibrant leadership of Shehbaz Sharif.

The CM, on the occasion, said that education is the key to development and prosperity so it constitutes top priority in the Punjab government policies.

APNS GREETED

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has congratulated the new office bearers of All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), who include President Sarmad Ali, Secretary General Umer Mujib Shami, Senior Vice President Qazi Asad Abid, Vice President Mehtab Khan, Joint Secretary SM Munir Jilani and Finance Secretary Waseem Ahmed.

In his message, the CM expressed good wishes for new office holders of the Society and expressed the hope they would play role in improving media industry and resolving its issues. “PML-N government fully believes in freedom of press and expression,” he added.