LAHORE - The Punjab government will establish Directorate of Medical Education for improvement educational activities and admissions in different disciplines in time.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Najam Ahmad Shah at Civil Secretariat on Saturday.

SH&ME Special Secretary Dr Sajid Mahmood Chauhan, University of Health Sciences Vice Chancellor Prof Junaid Sarfraz Khan, King Edward Medical University VC Prof Asad Aslam Khan, Fatima Jinnah Medical University Pro-VC Prof Amir Zaman Khan, Postgraduate Admission Committee Chairman Prof Syed Muhammad Owais, Additional Secretary Technical Dr Salman Shahid, Additional Secretary (Admin) Raja Mansoor and officers of Punjab Information Technology Board attended the meeting.

The participants discussed reforms in nursing education and introduction of amendments in syllabus of allied health sciences to meet the latest needs of the profession. It was decided that permanent office of postgraduate admission committee would be established at the UHS. Najam Ahmed Shah also approved posting of Prof Junaid Sarfraz Khan as Secretary of the PG Admission Committee.