LAHORE - A delegation comprising members of the Senate Functional Committee on Devolution Friday appreciated the performance of the Punjab Healthcare Commission and urged the other provinces to follow the same strategy.Chief Operating officer Punjab Healthcare Commission Dr M Ajmal Khan Friday gave a briefing on improvements made in the health sector after an effective implementation of the 18th Amendment in the province.

Leading an 8-member parliamentary delegation of senators, Chairman Mir Kabir Ahmad Muhammad Shahi said that Punjab enjoyed the status of the big brother among the other federating units.

He was speaking at the second session of a consultation meeting held with political leadership and senior bureaucracy of Punjab at Civil Secretariat here, to discuss implementation of the 18th Amendment.

He said that it was a reality that social issues of the people of Punjab were same like the problems of the people of other provinces. “That is why, the members of the committee have personally come to Lahore to seek information about resolution of the issues of the Punjab people,” he added.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Finance Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Punjab Chief Secretary Capt (Retd) Zahid Saeed, Additional Chief Secretary Shumail Ahmad Khawaja and others.

The provincial finance minister welcomed the senators from small provinces and declared their presence as a good gesture and said it would further strengthen the country.

She promised that interaction among the companies working in sectors of natural resources and mineral and oil exploration in all provinces would be promoted in future and the Punjab government would soon appoint a provincial director petroleum in this regard.

Members of Senate Functional Committee Nawabzada Saifullah Magsi, Colonel (Retd) Syed Tahir Hussain Mashahdi, Syed Taj Haider, Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar, Lieutenant-General (Retd) Salahudin Tirmizi, Maulana Attaur Rehman and Azam Khan Musa Khel jointly urged the federal government to fulfil its responsibilities by providing vaccines against viral diseases on time.