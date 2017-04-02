LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said this (2017) is a year of fulfilment of all the commitments made with the people in last general elections.

“The pivot of PML-N politics is selfless service to the people,” the CM said while talking to a delegation of his party leaders on Saturday. “Our commitments are with the people and I will continue to serve them as long as I live,” he added.

Shehbaz said that resources are trust of the nation and would be utilised for providing facilities to the people. He called the elements levelling baseless allegations against public welfare projects ‘enemy of progress and prosperity of masses’.

“Pakistan is changing but unluckily the mentality of some of the politicians remains unchanged. The defeated elements should now realise interest of the nation,” he added.

“These elements remained unsuccessful in the past and will continue unsuccessful in future, while the government of PML-N will continue its journey of selfless service,” the CM further said.

Separately, in a statement, the chief minister congratulated the students securing top positions in primary and middle class examinations.

“Students have brought laurels home by securing top positions with their hard work,” Shehbaz said, adding that it is his conviction that the hard work in any field including studies is not wasted.

“Our intelligent students have the ability to change the destiny of the nation and it is heartening to note that some of the students have secured positions with their commitment and hard work though they have limited resources,” he added.

The CM termed intelligent and hardworking students precious asset and the future of Pakistan. He vowed that Punjab government would continue to provide necessary resources for their education. He further said that education is the only ladder for growth and provision of resources for the promotion of education is a beneficial investment.

“Punjab government is implementing a comprehensive programme for the improvement of education sector as well as encouragement of the students,” he concluded.