LAHORE - A fire erupted in two plazas of Anarkali, one of the busiest bazaars of the city, leaving two injured on Saturday.

Sources told The Nation that fire broke out at 2:00 am on Friday late night in two plazas of the Guddi Bazar, Gunpat road where in at least 25 shops turned into ashes. Goods worth millions of rupees were gutted as Rescue workers managed to extinguish the blaze after nine hours.

Owner of the plaza said fire fighters reached the spot late whereas spokesman for Rescue 1122 claimed that their vehicles reached within three minutes. Some 25 fire vans took part in the extinguishing fire but they faced hurdles in reaching the fire since plaza was locked and it took time to unlock it.

Fixation of unauthorized advertisement boards at the building and encroachment in bazaars created hurdles in fire fighting, said Imran who witnessed the incident.

Another eye witness said that rescue team had to break back wall of the building to have access to the fire erupted inside.

When contacted, Rescue-1122 spokesman Jam Sajjad said that fire erupted in two plazas owned by Tanveer and Shahid, and a blaze swept through the third floor of one of the buildings.

According to rescue sources, the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital immediately, further adding that the fire occurred in a plaza of Guddi Bazar at Ganpat road, later it spread out to surrounding warehouses and seven nearby buildings.

As many as 10 fire brigade vans of rescue 1122 and local district administration were used to douse fire. The local administration suspended power supply in the area to avoid any unforeseen incident.

Rescue workers claimed that the fire broke out because of a short circuit.