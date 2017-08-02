eLearn a role model

LAHORE: The eLearn Punjab, a joint project of School Education Department and Punjab Information Technology board, has become a role model for the whole national education sector, said PITB Chairman Dr Umar Saif on Tuesday. During a review meeting of the project, Saif said that eLearn was conceived in accordance with Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision to make available modern techniques and tools for improvement in learning and teaching process by adopting the technology for all and at all levels. PITB undertook this revolutionary project to execute e-learning solutions in 47,856 public school, over 375,000 teachers and more than 10 million students across the Punjab province, he added. “Implementations have been done in 250 class rooms, impacting 10,000 students and hundreds of teachers. The government of Punjab intends to leverage e-learning content across all the public schools in phased implementation,” he continued. –Staff Reporter

LAHORE: Punjab University Oriental College has published a book titled, ‘Faisal De Punjabi Na’at’ authored by Dr Saadat Ali Saqib. It is a research book on the life and work of Faisalabad poets well versed in the art of writing Na’at in the Punjabi language. It is the first book of its kind encompassing the history of Na’at writing in the district. –Staff Reporter

Lahore: Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir has visited examination centres at Wahdat Road and Lawrence Road. Controller of Examinations Prof Dr Shahid Munir, additional controllers Shahid Javed, Rauf Nawaz and others were present on the occasion. The VC reviewed arrangements made to facilitate candidates appearing in LLB examinations. The VC also asked candidates regarding facilities provided to them at the centre. The candidates expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for them. –Staff Reporter