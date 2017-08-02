LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said the Nawaz Sharif is the most popular leader in the country.

“Nawaz Sharif is a popular leader and he lives in the hearts of the people. The journey of development will continue and the political elements opposing development and prosperity will be defeated in general elections of 2018, ” he said on Tuesday.

Shehbaz said he (Nawaz Sharif) aspires to getting Pakistan rid of problems and making it a state envisaged by Qauid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allam Muhammad Iqbal.

“We are striving to accomplish his mission of national development” he said, regretting that the people harping on change mantra have left no stone unturned to hinder development.

He said Niazi Sahib has no interest in the national development as coming into power through backdoor is his only motive but the elements indulged in conspiracies and negative politics will not get anything except humiliation.

The CM went on to say: “The tenure of Nawaz Sharif was filled with public service, transparency and trust and the development projects started in his term were symbols of and progress. The mega projects being completed across the country are providing relief to the people and due to it, the opponents are perplexed. “

The CM said that those who have showed zero performance in their province are making a new Pakistan.

He said public service is the pivot of his politics and vowed that service of the people will be continued till his last breath.

He further said that Nawaz Sharif has changed the destiny of the nation and moved the country towards progress with his continued hard work, commitment and service-oriented approach.

Shehbaz said the launch of CPEC project is a historic achievement of Nawaz. He said that completion of energy projects has sufficiently decreased the loadshedding and improved the employment prospects. The Pakistan Muslim League-N has promoted democratic norms and Nawaz has never compromised on the principles of politics.

CM greets PM

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on his election as Prime Minister and expressed good wishes for him.

He said Abbasi is a soldier of Sharif who will accomplish his development mission. He said that Abbasi will fully perform the duties of premiership, adding that PML-N is a democratic party which has always followed the democratic principles.