LAHORE - PTI activists on Tuesday staged a protest demonstration against AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider for his controversial statement in the wake of Supreme Court verdict against Mian Nawaz Sharif.

Led by AJK Legislative Assembly member Diwan Ghulam Mohayyuddin, a good number of party activists gathered outside Kashmir Secretariat in the city and chanted slogans against the AJK prime minister. They called him a traitor and demanded his resignation for betraying the cause of Kashmiri people struggling against Indian oppression to get their right to self-determination.

Addressing the party activists, Mohayyuddin called for registration of treason case against the AJK premier under Article-6 of the Constitution while demanding his immediate arrest. He said Raja and other PML-N supporters had lost their mental balance after the disqualification of their leader Nawaz Sharif.

Accusing him of harming the Kashmir cause, Diwan said that loyalty of Mian Nawaz Sharif and his courtiers with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was now an established fact.

There was no democracy in the PML-N which believed in monarchy, he added.