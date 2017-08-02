LAHORE (PR) - Encroachments and illegal parking stands are main hurdles in the flow of traffic, CTO Rai Ijaz said on Tuesday.

Stressing that smooth flow of traffic and drivers safety their top priority, the CTO directed the officers to take all necessary measures to facilitate citizens, according to a handout issued on Tuesday.

The city’s chief traffic police while adressing the ethical training seminar at Al Hamra Hall, ordered wardens must create Friendly police relations through their positive behaviour. SP (City) Asif Siddique, TRSF President Khursheeduz Zaman Khushhali, actor Rashid Mehmood, media persons and all the Patrolling Officers of City Traffic Police Lahore were present on the occasion. Ijaz announed Shaheen Force, which will be equipped with new bikes, wireless sets and with public address system, will be launched soon for further improvement in traffic system. The department is introcuding a new Traffic Police plan - “One Week One Road” –under which citizens will be given awareness in first phase. In second phase, the traffic police will ensure the impact of awareness and in the end effective enforcement of law with zero tolerance.

TV star Rashid Mehmood commended the role of traffic wardens perform in facilitating citizens.

Meanwhile, according to the statement, a meeting was held in Qurban Lines regarding traffic arrangements and to review the monthly performance of City Traffic Police. Divisional SPs, DSPs & Sector Incharges were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, CTO urged the divisional and circle traffic officers to ensure the security of traffic sectors.