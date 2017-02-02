LAHORE - The Punjab Healthcare Commission stopped 23 laboratories from carrying out various diagnostic tests yesterday.

The PHC teams along with drug inspectors carried out raids on laboratories in Shadbagh, Samanabad and on Ferozepur Road, stopping 23 facilities for lack of registration with PHC and worst clinical conditions.

These included Zeenat Lab and Collection Centre, Al-Ahmed Lab, Nasir Lab, Al-Zubaida Medical Lab and Bio Tech Lab in Shad Bagh, Salman Chughtai Lab, UK Chughtai Laboratory, Zeenat Laboratory, Shifa Lab, UK Chugtai Collection Centre, Rahat laboratory, Health Vision Lab, Zeenat Laboratory Collection Center and Hadi Medical Lab in Samanabad, Model Lab and Diagnostic Centre, Life Care Lab, City Lahore Lab, Anmol Laboratory, Sheheryar Laboratory, Multi Test Lab and Meezan Lab near the General Hospital and Medics Lab near the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

These laboratories and diagnostic centres were running without any authorisation of the PHC, adequate services and requisite facilities and qualified pathologists. Legal proceedings have been initiated against these centres.

LDA halts construction

on Regent Mall

Town Planning Wing of Lahore Development Authority halted construction on a commercial plaza namely Regent Mall which was being illegally built on a 22 canal piece of land at Shah Purr, Multan Road, and Main Canal Road.

The said land had been reserved for industrial purposes as per the Master Plan of Lahore. Building plan for construction of an industrial unit on this plot had been got approved from LDA but a commercial plaza was being erected in violation of the building plan. LDA has cancelled the building plan for the said land after fulfilling all legal formalities.

Call to chalk out plan for roads remodeling

Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project steering committee chairman Khawaja Ahmed Hassan directed LDA and Nespak to chalk out plan for roads remodeling.

Presiding the weekly progress review meeting for LOMTP yesterday, Khawaja directed for looking into the proposal for establishing a linear park on the land recently got vacated by encroachers alongside the track in addition to constructing walkways and footpaths for pedestrians and specifying park and ride places as a part of this project.

The meeting was informed that more than 60 percent civil work has so far been completed. Progress on package-I from Dera Gujjaran, GT Road to Chuburji was 75 percent, on package-II from Choburji to Ali Town was 45 percent, on Depot near Dera Gujran was 63 percent while on Stabling Yard near Ali Town it was 59 percent.

The meeting was further told that Wasa had invited tenders for construction of a 13 kilometers long drain form Haji Camp to Nichleson Road to the River Ravi via Mecleod Road and Chouburji by the 20th of this month after being given a go ahead by the Punjab Public Procurement Regulatory Authority.

The meeting decided to shift the existing tube well, installed adjacent to the wall of Cathedral School on Mecleod Road to the nearby Patyala Ground. Installation of a grid station on a four and a half kanal piece of land, owned by the Parks and Horticulture Authority, at Cha Meeran was also agreed upon during the meeting.