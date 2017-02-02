LAHORE - City traffic police official yesterday recovered a boy who was abducted from Rawalpindi districts some four days ago. The traffic wardens immediately notified his parents and handed over the child to local police.

The boy later was identified by police as Imdad. The boy was abducted by four men from Rawalpindi and taken to Lahore some four days ago. The hands and feet of the boy were tied with rope when he was shifted to Lahore, police sources said. He was kept somewhere in Lahore. A police spokesman said the boy fled the custody of abductors as he got a chance yesterday morning. The boy then reached New Bridge traffic signal on foot and called traffic policemen for help.

Traffic wardens Fayyaz, Javed and Ahsan provided relief to the child by offering him protection, food and water. They also called the local police immediately to launch a search operation in the area to unearth the abductors. The police also contacted parents of the victim by phone. The child was handed over to the Harbanspura police.

He will be handed over to his parents by the police when they would reach the police station, a police official said.

Lahore DIG traffic Syed Ahmed Mobin lauded the efforts of traffic policemen for giving timely help to the victim. The officer also announced commendatory certificates for the policemen.