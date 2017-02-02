LAHORE - Another transgender was found stabbed to death from a residential apartment in Kot Lakhpat, police said yesterday.

Fayyaz alias Muskaan, 25, was repeatedly stabbed by unidentified attackers, investigators said. His body was lying in a pool of blood when the cops entered the one-room apartment. The body was moved for autopsy.

Locals told the police that the deceased had been living there on rent for the last couple of years.

Investigators took in custody a mobile phone and some other items from the crime scene. Forensic experts also visited the site and collected evidence. Investigation was underway, police said.

A couple of weeks ago, another transgender - Ali Raza - was stabbed to death by his friend in Mozang area. Police took the killer in custody and claimed that they would take proper action on the request of deceased’s relatives. But in this conservative society, relatives of transgender seldom own them.

Last year the witch-hunt against the transgender came to spotlight when eunuchs took to the streets after the killing of their rights champion in Peshawar.

Man killed in accident

A 45-year-old man was crushed to death under a car on the Multan road in Chuhng police precincts yesterday. The deceased was identified as Fida Ahmed. The man was trying to cross the road when a speedy car ran over him. He died on the spot while the driver along with the car fled instantly. The police were investigating the incident.