LAHORE - Showing anger over neglecting an orphan girl from Bhakkar despite her merit for the educator slot, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif yesterday suspended all selection committee members and made the former DCO OSD.

The victim candidate for the educator seat Mudassrah Parveen called on the chief minister yesterday and narrated the facts.

The chief minister expressed anger over selection committee for the recruitment of educators for not interviewing Mudassrah Parveen even though she had qualified the written test. He issued orders to make the former DCO Bhakkar an OSD and suspend all members of the selection committee including the EDO education.

The chief minister also announced financial assistance of Rs1 million for the girl, and said the Punjab government will provide every possible help to Mudassrah and her sisters. He said the recruitment process of educators should be scrutinised and the scrutiny should be started after adopting comprehensive mechanism.

He said Mudassrah and other students should be interviewed again and hiring be done purely on merit. He said new selection committee should be constituted to conduct interviews again.

Shehbaz Sharif said there is no justification of giving less marks to Mudassrah and it is very regrettable that the girl was called for interview and she was not interviewed and by that the selection committee violated the merit. He said the attitude of the former DCO Bhakkar was not fair. The girl will be provided justice. Those who violated rules and merit do not deserve to hold their offices, he added.

Mudassrah told the chief minister that her parents have died, she has three sisters and no brother and she lives with her uncle. She said she said despite call she was not interviewed.

SPECIAL PACKAGE FOR

MEDICAL OFFICERS

Shehbaz Sharif approved steps to overcome shortage of medical officers in government hospitals of remote areas and announced special package for the medical officers serving there.

Chairing a meeting, he also directed the health authorities for evolving an effective strategy for private practice of doctors in hospitals. He also decided to give Rs 5000 allowance per case to anesthetist and provide pick and drop service to lady doctors and gynecologists.

He said planning should be done to provide anesthetist training to advance medical officers at fast track. He said mobile satellite units will also be set up with the biomedical workshops.

The meeting also approved the biomedical workshops programme for Multan, Lahore, Sargodha and Rawalpindi.

Shehbaz Sharif said facilities of radiology and pathology will also be outsourced in 40 DHQs and THQs and CT scan facility will be provided to all 36 districts and the companies supplying the CT scan machines will also be responsible for their unabated operation.

He said the recruitment of 1300 nurses has been approved for 40 selected hospitals, directing the authorities to complete the recruitment process on merit and at the fast track.

The meeting also approved a separate service cadre for students who are getting BS degree in various medical departments and new recruitment for this service cadre was also approved.

The chief minister said that a comprehensive programme is being implemented to provide best medical facilities to the people and under this programme, 40 tehsil and district headquarters hospitals are being upgraded.

He directed the authorities to complete upgradation process at the earliest. He directed that project of hepatitis clinics should be completed during current month. He said that a programme has been made to outsource non-clinical services in 40 THQs and DHQs and this process of outsourcing will improve standard of hospitals.

He said no case of polio has been reported in Punjab in 2016 and the vaccination program of rotavirus has also been launched and international institutions have admired vaccination program of Punjab.

The chief minister admired the Provincial Health Ministers and concerning officials for excellent performance in the vaccination programme. He said Punjab government has evolved such system that the rich will get same medicine as provided to the poor, and the healthcare system will further improve the system of provision of medicines.

Provincial Ministers Khwaja Salman Rafique, Khwaja Imran Nazeer, Begum Zakiya Shah Nawaz, Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Adviser Dr Umer Saif, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, MPA Dr Nadia Aziz, Chairman P&D, secretaries of the concerning departments and health experts were also present on the occasion.