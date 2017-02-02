LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the sit-in politicians fear crushing defeat in the next elections.

“Our political opponents are perturbed over transparency in development projects and leveling baseless allegations against the government,” the CM said while talking to the party legislators who met him yesterday.

He claimed that well-aware people of Pakistan rejected those who leveled false allegations at every occasion in the past and will again inflict crushing defeat on such elements in 2018 general elections.

The chief minister added that the people of Pakistan held sit-in group and corrupt rulers of the past accountable for their wrongdoings and these elements would face same treatment by the people in future.

The chief minister said all projects of the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif are the most transparent projects of Pakistan’s history and international institutions also praise zero-tolerance policy of the government adopted against corruption.

He vowed that the recent report by Transparency International issued from Germany has confirmed transparency and elimination of corruption in Pakistan.

He said the leadership of PML-N believes in the politics of hard work, transparency and service.

Those who called on the chief minister include Malik Abrar Ahmed, Rais Muhammad Mehboob Ahmed, Sardar Muhammad Nawaz Khan, Sardar Khalid Mehmood, Sobia Anwar Satti and former MPA Irfan Ahmed Daha.

CAB SERVICES

Shehbaz Sharif presided over a meeting to review matters of the private cab services, Uber and Careem. He directed the authorities concerned to resolve all matters amicably and as per legal requirements.

He said if the people are getting good transport service then this model should be promoted. He said a proper registration method should be implemented for the registration of operators of private taxi service. Adviser Dr Omer Saif, Secretary Transport, CTO and officials of LTC also attended the meeting.