LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Bar Association yesterday held protest at GPO Chowk against detention of Jamat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed.

The Bar strongly condemned the detention of Hafiz Saeed and demanded the government authorities to release him for working on Kashmir cause and launching welfare projects in the country.

The bar leaders said that Hafiz Saeed was the man who worked for welfare of people like Abdul Sattar Edhi.

Bar President Rana Zia Abdur Rehman said that step taken by the government to put him under detention due to foreign pressure was a coward act.

Bar Secretary Anas Ghazi said they would continue their protest till the release of Hafiz Saeed.

On January 31, Punjab government issued a notification, under Section 3 of the Prisons Act 1894, declaring “House No 116 E, Johar Town, Lahore, a sub-jail for confinement of Hafiz Muhammad Saeed… with immediate effect”.

A notification issued by federal interior ministry showed that he was detained under Section 11-EEE(1) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1977.

The police action came just a day after his organizations, JuD and its charity wing Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation, were put on the terror watch-list by the interior ministry.

Another four JuD leaders including Prof Zafar Iqbal, Abdullah Ubaid, Abdul Rahman, and Qazi kashif Niaz - were also placed under preventive detention.

JuD announces

countrywide protests

The Jamaat-ud-Dawa has announced countrywide protests against the house arrest of its chief Hafiz Saeed and other leaders on Friday.

In a statement issued from JuD headquarters Jamia Qadsia yesterday, it was stated that rallies would be taken out from Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta and other cities against the detention of Hafiz Saeed which according to the JuD was made just to please India.

JuD political cell in-charge Hafiz Abdurehman Makki said the protest movement will continue till the release of Hafiz Saeed.

He reiterated Hafiz Saeed was detained on India’s pressure which inclined to sabotage the freedom movement in occupied Kashmir.