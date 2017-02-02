LAHORE - A three-day fusion festival Punjab Gilgit-Baltistan is going to be held today at Alhamra Arts Council and Greater Iqbal Park.

The Walled City of Lahore Authority in collaboration with Alhamra Arts Council is holding the festival.

In this regard, Lahore Arts Council Board of Governors Chairman, who is also Walled City Lahore Authority Director General Kamran Lashari briefed media persons yesterday at the Alhamra Adbi Bethak.

Crafts and cuisine stalls of Punjab and GB will also be put up at Alhamra. The people will have a chance to taste the traditional cuisines of both the provinces and also will be able to buy the cultural items and arts and crafts.

Kamran Lashari said that it was high time we need to enhance the inter-provincial relations between Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan.

“Lahore has been historically a cultural hub to promote culture activities and this music event will present culture of both provinces. There will be music performances and folk dances in the three day festival with a mix of various music performance acts each evening,” he held.

The DG said that to arrange cultural exhibits was the top priority of walled city. “Such festivals are not the best representation of the merged image of the collaborative Pakistani Culture, but it also provides a valuable platform to highlight the culture, values, traditions and colors of the individual provinces. Gilgit- Baltistan is the first in the list of so many upcoming events,” he added.