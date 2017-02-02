LAHORE - A minor boy was burnt alive when fire broke out in the upper portion of a double-storey residential building in Nawan Kot yesterday.

The ill-fated boy and his minor sister were sleeping in a room when the fire erupted. Their brave mother managed to rescue the girl but unfortunately she failed to save her son from the blaze that speared too quickly.

Firefighters say the blaze in Tariq Colony apparently started early yesterday due to short-circuit.

Zaman Arif, father of deceased Sajawal, and his wife were not present in the upper portion, where the fire broke out, at the time of the incident. But the mother rushed to the bedroom as soon as she saw smoke emitting from the window.

Three firefighting units took part in the operation and managed to put out the fire after an hour long efforts. Furniture and valuables placed in the bedroom were gutted.

The police handed over body of the boy to the family after fulfilling legal formalities. Further investigations were underway.

Meanwhile, a shopkeeper sustained multiple burns when fire broke out in his shop in Kot Lakhpat area. The injured was rushed to a hospital by rescue workers where his condition was said to be stable. In another accident, three people were wounded seriously when the boundary wall of a house collapsed on them in Bogiwal in the limits of Shalimar police station. Rescue workers shifted the wounded to a hospital.