LAHORE - The Jamaat-e-Islami has announced the names of its 21 women members who have been elected to the JI central Shoora for a three year term.

Around 4,500 women members of the JI have elected their representatives to the JI central advisory body through secret ballot for the 2017-20) term.

The JI women wing has been striving to approach the womenfolk all over the country and educate them about the JI’s mission and its ideological and political policies.

Those elected are: Balochistan: Yasmeen Achakzai, Khyber PK Malakand division: Zahida Ikram, Sind, Karachi West: Farhana Aurangzeb, Karachi South Bin Qasim: Humaira Khalid, Karachi East Bin Qasim: Rabia Alam, Javedan Faheem and Azra Jameel, Karachi central: Safoora Naeem, Samina Mursalaeen, Samina Qamar and Sabooh Talat, Hyderabad: Shagufta Ibrahim, Islamabad: Nuzhat Bhatti, Rawalpindi: Zainab Asif, Gujranwala: Naheed Qamar, Sargodha: Rubina Amjad, Lahore: Zubaida Jabeen and Rabia Tariq. Multan: Rafia Fatimah, Bahawalpur: Mayyam Jameela, and DG Khan: Sughra Hakam.