LAHORE - The Lahore High Court yesterday turned down the request of federal government seeking permission to hold auction of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and sought replies from Ogra and ministry of petroleum.

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) was holding auction of approximately 400 MT (metric ton) LPG on Feb 2 (today) but a single bench last week stayed it with directions to the authorities concerned to come up with reply about the alleged violation of rules.

A LPG marketing company had moved the petition against auction of the gas alleging that it was being done beyond the fixed price and in sheer violation of LPG policy.

During the proceedings on Wednesday, the counsel of the federal government contended that there would be a shortage of LPG in the country if auction was not held on its schedule. He stated it was the policy matter and the court did not have the jurisdiction to stay it.

The counsel also said that LPG police was yet to be notified and therefore the court could not order for its implementation. He requested the court to set aside the order of the single bench and allow auction of the LPG.

After hearing arguments of the ministry’s counsel, the bench headed by Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh rejected the government’s request and sought reply from the authorities concerned. The court would resume hearing on Feb 7.