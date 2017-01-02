LAHORE - Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar has said that alliance of opposition parties against corruption will be manifestation of national desire.

Government plan of functioning local bodies by remote control is the negation of democracy. PTI is representing the national desires and won’t disappoint the nation. According to a statement issued by PTI leader Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar, PTI wants eradication of corruption under leadership of Imran Khan so grand alliance of opposition parties against the corruption is manifestation of national desires.

He said that problems of loadshedding, unemployment and poverty won’t get resolved until the eradication of corruption in country. Nation will also have to strengthen the hands of PTI against the corruption. Self-proclaimed proponents of democracy should avoid curbing the powers of local bodies in Punjab, he added.