LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that there will be politics of progress of the country and prosperity of the people in 2017 and it is the year of completion of promises and projects.

“The journey of progress and prosperity, the foundation of which has been laid in 2016, will be speedily forwarded in 2017,” he said while talking to a delegation of PML-N yesterday.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the rapid development made in different sectors during last year in the tenure of PML-N government was unprecedented.

Development projects including energy projects are being executed speedily with high standard, he added. Shehbaz Sharif said that various projects were also being completed rapidly under China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

He said that work was being carried out round the clock on 1320-Megawatt Coal Power Project in Sahiwal and it will be completed in the beginning of next year.

The chief minister said that in the present situation there will be politics of progress and prosperity and not that of agitation and anarchy. People wanted to create hurdles in the development and prosperity of the people and the country through jugglery will fail in future like before, he added.

The chief minister said that conscious people of Pakistan, by renouncing protest politics, have exposed a handful of political elements and the politics of allegations, lies and protests has died its own death.

He said that the people wanted to create hurdles in the way of progress and prosperity of the masses have become politically isolated. There is a need for enemies of progress and prosperity to review their attitude, he added. He said that people of Pakistan want only progress, prosperity and peace.

Shehbaz Sharif said that there is no value of personal interests before the interests of Pakistan and PML-N had always done the politics of norms. He said that all have to move jointly for the development and prosperity of the country and achieve the lost destiny of the nation. He said that 2017 will be the year of completion of projects.

CONDEMNS TERROR INCIDENT IN ISTANBUL

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the incident of terrorism in Istanbul, Turkey. He has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over loss of human lives in the incident and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

The chief minister expressed complete solidarity with Turk leadership and people and strongly condemned the incident of terrorism. Shehbaz Sharif said that he is grieved over loss of precious human lives. He said that people of Pakistan especially Punjab are with their Turk brethren in this hour of distress and equally share the grief of the bereaved families.

All our sympathies are with the bereaved families, he added. The Chief Minister said that Turkey and Pakistan are facing the menace of terrorism and undoubtedly, terrorism is an international challenge which will have to be coped with joint efforts and take steps in a coordinated manner for eliminating this scourge.