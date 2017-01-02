LAHORE - The death toll in cylinder blast at a sale point in Lahore’s Mustafa Town rose to five yesterday as another fire victim succumbed to burns at a hospital.

The man who expired yesterday was identified by police as 35-year-old Muhammad Ramazan. Earlier, four people succumbed to burns at the Jinnah hospital. According to rescue workers, at least 10 victims are still under treatment in the hospital while others were discharged as their condition got stable.

Over two dozen people were wounded when a gas cylinder exploded at a sale point on the main Wahdat Road in Mustafa Town on Tuesday. Several customers were present at the sale-point when a gas cylinder exploded in an under-construction food outlet located adjacent to the makeshift. As a result, the sale point caught fire. The blaze spread quickly as plastic items caught fire.

Child among three die in accidents

Three people including a child were killed in road accidents in different parts of the metropolis, police said yesterday.

A 30-year-old man died when his car smashed into a roadside tree in Y-Block Defense late Saturday night. Police sources said that the deceased, identified as Muhammad Usman, was heavily drunk.

A three-year-old boy was crushed under a car on the Multan road in Chuhng police precincts yesterday evening. The car driver managed to escape from the scene. The police were investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, a 40-year-old man died and two others wounded critically when a van bumped into a motorcycle in Manawan police area. The motorcyclist died on the spot and the injured were shifted to a hospital. The police were investigating the accident.