LAHORE: Excise and Taxation Department Punjab has decided to launch a complete package of vehicle transfer which includes car registration smart card, universal number and new number plate for the convenience of citizens.

The work on this project has been started and complete package will be officially introduced before June this year.

After the implementation of new rules, when a car will be transferred to new owner, a new smart registration card will be issued to the purchaser instead of registration book.

Moreover, the old number plate of vehicle will remain with previous owner and buyer will be issued new number plate on his own name.

No extra charges will be taken from people for this package as well.

Due to this step, vehicle transfer process will be done quickly and trend of open transfer letter will end due to updated motor branch record.

According to sources, Excise and Taxation Department had earlier decided to only issue universal numbers of cars from current year to decrease work load from department’s offices in all over Punjab, but it has now decided to launch a complete package.

The decision will help a great deal in eradicating agent mafia, eliminate forgery from Excise and Taxation Department as well as remove the highhandedness of excise data entry operators and key punch operators (KPO).

Additional Director General Excise and Taxation Department Punjab, Masood ul Haq has said that the value of cars will become equal after the launch of this package.