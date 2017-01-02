LAHORE - Free Tech Medical Centre Trust with the financial help and support of philanthropists has started working in Tech Society.

Inaugural ceremony was attended by a large number of society members and philanthropists on Sunday including Mian Muhammad Jameel, Mrs Sabiha Jameel, Manzoor A. Shaikh, Dr. Muhammad Sadiq, Muzaffar Iqbal Cheema, Mahmudur Rehman Chughtai, Dr Mir Irfan Aslam, Jameel Gishkori and others.

Mian Jamil inaugurated the Medical Centre and said that this Medical Centre will be operational from 9 am to 6 pm on daily basis under the supervision of professional ladies and gents Doctors. General medicines will be provided free of charge to the patients.

Although primarily Medical Centre has been set up for TECH Society employees and their families but resident members and their families can also avail this facility, Mian Jamil added. Health facilities like ECG, X-Ray and Ultrasound would also be provided in this Medical Centre.