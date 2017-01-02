There was much disappointment at Pakistan’s defeat at Melbourne by an innings, something of a rarity for Australia, which was deprived of the chance of batting again which they normally use mainly, to rub the noses of the opponent in the dust. Disappointment yes, surprise no.

For the surprise we had to depend on Asif Zardari, who had said that he would spring one when he spoke at the gathering to mark the death of his wife, Benazir Bhutto. What he chose was not really a surprise for the whole nation, as for the dedicated jiala. To wit, he said that he and his son Bilawal would enter Parliament before the next general election through by-elections on the safe Larkana seats. That is a surprise to gladden the heart of a diehard, someone who believes that there is only democracy in the country only if a member of the family of the late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto holds office. By that standard, there is no democracy nowadays. By that token, Zardari will find a lot of grateful people when he and his son get into the House.

Admittedly, PTI chief Imran Khan will be less than enthused. He had hoped for a PPP ready to try a ‘minus-one’ formula. Bilawal’s activation had seemed a step towards this. But Asif came back and while the PPP seemed ready to accept him, Imran did not. I would suspect it would all depend on how the former President marks the coming in of the New Year.

This New Year conveniently begins the week. Indeed, it falls on the weekly holiday. This seems a good time to have a resolution as any. Let’s not have any big resolutions, like having world peace, but small ones, like keeping our environs clean.

Every year, we have a record at the end of those who lived and died. I wonder what it was about music and religion. I mean, among those who passed away in Pakistan seemed to have had the double connection. I mean Junaid Jamshed was a pop star who turned a preacher; Amjad Sabri sang devotional music, and A. Nayyar was a Christian, and though he never made it an issue, it was something that stuck out.

George Michael also died, and though he was not a Pakistani, he was a musician. He wasn’t really seen in the context of religion. Nor was Carrie Fisher, who shot to fame as Princess Leiah in the original Star Wars movies of about 40 years ago. Before that, she was the elder child of the Debbie Reynolds-Eddie Fisher marriage, which ended with Fisher becoming Elizabeth Taylor’s third husband. Debbie Reynolds died very soon after. Debbie Reynolds will not be remembered by many people except as a name, for she had more or less left films half-a-century ago, rather even more. Her fans, if alive at all, might well have started to develop Alzheimer’s. Eddie Fisher is dead already. At least he’s been spared the agony Debbie Reynolds went through, of seeing her child dead.

Well, no one seems to have died so far, even though the most common pastime on New Year’s Eve still seems to have been throwing crackers into cars with windows open. One would think people would keep their windows closed, but have you ever done so during winter? The car becomes stuffy. And what do you do? Roll down your window to let in the air. And as many crackers as the young bucks of the city can fling in.

I wonder if Russia did any more hacking to bring in the New Year. I hope they got their timing right, because 2016 was a second longer. That’s because they are adjusting the year to match the planet’s orbit around the sun. It’s the same idea as the extra day in February every four years, as 2016 already had. Otherwise, the calendar would quite quickly grow out of sync with the sun, and we’d be marking New Year in midsummer.

Well, one set of people who won’t be marking the New Year will be the 39 Christians (or is it 50? So many have died that the number is uncertain) who died in Toba Tek Singh last Sunday, while trying to celebrate Christmas with homemade liquor mixed with aftershave lotion. No one said there was a scent coming from the brew, but I suspect that the aftershave wasn’t just thrown in because of its alcohol content, but also for its smell. It would have made the liquor taste awful, though.

Aftershave is definitely an acquired taste, but cough syrup is also drunk for its alcohol content. The increase in sentences for drug adulteration would not apply to the Toba Tek Singh brewers, though. There are an increasing number of incidents in Pakistan, though we haven’t reached the peaks achieved by Indians, who add industrial alcohol to the brew of country liquor, ignoring the fact that industrial (which is 100 percent ethanol) has had methanol added. Methanol is a poison. Indeed, methylated spirits (ethanol with methanol added) would be used in aftershave.

Another group not celebrating would be the 35 Russian diplomats thrown out of the USA as part of the sanctions by the Obama Administration over the hacking scandal. It’s a little murky. I mean, did the Russians help Trump win or not? Even if they didn’t, did their hackers try to influence the election, or just altruistically reveal what was going on at the Democratic National Committee? Will the Obama Administration make a difference? This is especially relevant considering how narrow the election result was.