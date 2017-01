Supreme Court‘s Justice Amir Hani Muslim on Monday distanced himself from the bench formed to hear Orange Line Train project.

Justice Amir Hani excused himself from hearing the case due to personal reasons as the court began hearing on Monday morning.

Punjab Mass Transit Authority’s lawyer requested the court to resume the proceedings at earliest on which, the judge said, “How can I fix the next date when I am not hearing the case?”

The case was adjourned for indefinite time period.