LAHORE: Besides executing more than half of the civil work of country’s first ever mass transit project, the Lahore Orange Line Metro Train, the Lahore Development Authority completed a number of other projects for the benefits of the people during 2016, says a press release.

Construction of the first ever flyover of the Punjab at Kahna Railway Crossing at a cost of Rs. 3 billion, under Public Private Partnership mode on BOT basis, will serve as a trend setter for more project under such arrangement.

Project for construction of access road from Ferozepur Road to LDA city, widening/improvement and rehabilitation of Defence Road from LDA City Access Road to Hadyara Drain Bridge and widening of bridge over Hadyara Drain on Defence road were completed a at a total Cost of Rs.1.80 billion.

An sum of Rs3.21 billion had been spent on improvement of road network project which included construction of a new 2.5 kilo-meters long road from Khayaban-e-Jinnah to Defence Road, construction of 1.4 kilo-meters long road from Defence Road to Butcher Kahna Distributory, construction of 2.6 kilo-meters long road from Lake City to Adda Plot along Butcher Kahna Distributory, widening / improvement and Rehabilitation of Defence Road having length of 4.8 kilo-meters and construction of Missing Links from Valencia Town to Engineers Town.

Construction of four lane dual carriage way in Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute, Lahore, carried out at a cost of Rs554.95 million.

Project for widening of Canal Road from Thokar Niaz Baig to Doctor’s Hospital and from Mall Road Underpass to Harbanspura Interchange by six meters, along with construction of Chaubucha underpass with a length of 1.3 Km, was in progress which will cost a sum of Rs.5.12 billion. Construction of underpass at railway crossing near Gurrumanget Road Lahore at a cost of Rs. 224 million was also in progress.

Traffic Engineering and Transportation Planning Agency of LDA has completed more than 53 percent work on construction of flyover at Katch Jail Road in Kot Lakhpat Area for connecting Moulana Shaukat Ali Road to Ferozepur Road. The project will cost one billion rupees.

The Metropolitan Planning Wing carried out 74 operations against illegal housing schemes in the city during 2016. It served notices to 182 housing scheme for slow pace of execution of development works in these localities besides sealing offices of 35 schemes for their failure in executing transfer of mortgaged deed of public utility plots in favaour of LDA.

Demolition operations against illegal constructions and violations of building bye-laws were carried out in 45 housing schemes. Preliminary planning permission was granted to seven housing schemes while technical approval had been given for four housing societies.

Amendment in Master Plan for Lahore Division 2016 was notified in July-2016 for Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana&Kasur Districts. By virtue of this notification, a number of pending cases regarding approval of Private Housing Schemes/ Land Sub-Divisions in Lahore Division shall be processed as previously there was no policy document in many Tehsil/ Towns of these districts and this amendment will encourage planned development.

Town Planning Wing collected more than Rs2.70 billion on account of commercialization fee, including Rs2.35 billion under the head of permanent commercialization and remaining Rs350 million against annual/temporary commercialisation during the year 2016.

As many as 1,200 properties, which had failed to pay the commercialization fee despite repeated notices, had been sealed during this period to gear up collection of commercialization charges from these properties.

All the 2447 applications seeking permanent commercialization were disposed of.

All the directors of Lahore Development Authority ensured their presence at the One Window Cell of LDA daily for one hour from 11 am to 12 noon. They personally heard to the issues of the people pertaining to their respective directorates and took all possible steps for earliest solution to these issues.

The One Window Cell received a total of 61,482 applications of various types which were submitted by the people, during the year 2016. Out of these 56,779 applications were disposed. An average of 190 applications had been disposed of daily out of the 206 applications received at the One Window Cell during 2016, at a disposal rate of 92 per cent every day.

The Security Featured Documents Cell issued a total 1045 documents of 25 different natures including allocation letter, completion certificate, physical possession, entitlement performa, exchange letter, exemption letter, legal heirs, ownership requisition, PTM, physical possession, possession order, qabza patwari, sanction plan and transfer letter during 2016.